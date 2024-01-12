349th AMW Welcomes New Commander

Air Force Reserve members, family and friends welcomed Col. Patrick Brady-Lee as he assumes command of the 349th Air Mobility Wing at a ceremony held on Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 7. Col. Brady-Lee assumed command of the wing from Col. Terence McGee, who has been serving as acting commander since August 2023.

Col. Brady-Lee began his Air Force career with a commission through the United States Air Force Academy in 2000. Among his many assignments during his career, he served as director of Air Force’s Force Generation (AFFORGEN) implementation at the Pentagon in Washington D.C., as well as commander for 423rd Mobility Training Squadron.

Additionally, the colonel is a senior pilot with more than 2,700 flight hours, including 1,226 combat hours and he was obtained several post-graduate degrees in various fields. Previously to coming to the 349th AMW, Brady-Lee served in the role of CHECKMATE airpower strategist and deputy commander in addition to an aircraft maintenance officer at the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

“Col. Brady-Lee has a unique background,” said Col. McGee, 349th AMW deputy commander. “As our nation’s military adapts to changes in the geopolitical environment the Reserves must change too and having Col. Brady-Lee on our team during this transition is a win for the wing.”

As commander of the 349th AMW, he will be responsible for over-seeing the wing’s mission to generate and sustain combat-ready mobility Airmen. The wing also provides mission readiness and support for the KC-10 Extender, C-5M Super Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster III, and KC-46A Pegasus aircraft for agile combat support for expeditionary joint war-fighting requirements, while administering medical care and patient transport worldwide

“I never imagined in my military career that I would be working with an active-duty commander,” said Chief Master Sgt. Edward Ramirez, 349th AMW command chief. “I am excited and extremely eager to see what Col Brady-Lee brings to our wing, since sometimes having someone coming from outside the community is a breath of fresh air.”

In addition to overseeing operations and financial management, Col. Brady-Lee will also be responsible for prioritizing the effective transformation into the future, the care for Airmen and families, and to actively developing Airman leadership. A role that the new commander is eager and ready to take on.

“As of this moment, I serve the Air Force Reserve and the men and women of the 349th AMW,” said Col. Brady-Lee. “My loyalties, my passion, what I am here to do is about the 349th AMW and I will do that to the best of my ability every single day as long as I have the privilege to serve.”

This perspective has led to a great vote of confidence among members of the 349th AMW, who are looking forward to seeing the unique style of leadership the colonel will bring to the wing.

“I’m eager to see Col Brady-Lee’s passion and energy for our mission and support of our members,” said Col. McGee. “Each UTA, order or deployment is about transforming a civilian citizen into a military member, whose training and skills must meet or exceed their fulltime counterpart. His support will be key to this success.