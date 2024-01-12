PickleJar Launches Specialized Digital Marketing Services for Artists and Network Partners

PickleJar launches specialized digital marketing service, FanVivo, to help artists and venues build innovative fan engagement and insights



HOUSTON, TX, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – PickleJar Entertainment Group (f/k/a NewRegen Inc.) (OTC:NREG) , a leading Texas-based music and entertainment software company, announced today the launch of its digital marketing services solution, FanVivo™, to assist artists and venues connect with new fans and create a more engaging experience for existing ones. FanVivo™ was designed to help PickleJar Network Partners enhance their online presence, seamlessly connect performances and content, sell products online, and make it easier for artists and venues to market to their fans overall. This new line of business furthers PickleJar’s commitment to maximizing the live entertainment experience throughout its platform ecosystem.

According to Luminate’s 2023 Midyear Music Report, only 15% of the US general public can be categorized as “superfans.” This leaves both artists and venues at a disadvantage when it comes to discovering their digital online presence, as the majority of the fan marketplace must use traditional “search” or “listening” platforms to find artists and venues, which do not provide geographical or performance-based results like PickleJar’s platform technology. FanVivo is a tailored approach to building innovative campaigns, advertising, digital marketing, social management and creative direction.

“Today’s fan journey is far different than it was just five years ago and is continuing to evolve as the big tech firms change their algorithms and ‘pay-to-rank’ models at an alarming pace. It has become more and more difficult for up-and-coming artists and local music venues to show up in a fan’s typical search results and it has become more costly for them to advertise or boost their content just to seen by the followers they have already generated,” said Jeff James, PickleJar Chief Executive Officer. “Having worked with hundreds of brands, we created a cost-effective service offering in our effort to streamline how artists and venues interact with audiences and connect with potential patrons using the latest tools.”

Within this new service offering, PickleJar now offers the use of their customized WordPress plugin to seamlessly connect all information on both the PickleJar Live app to the artist or venue websites. Additionally, artists and venues will work directly with PickleJar Brand Managers who will provide monthly brand advisory services including analytics and analysis, campaign management and editorial calendar consultation. The FanVivo™ Services will include the following:

· Website Design and Management. Secure domain hosting, customized website design and development, search engine optimization (SEO) and self-service capabilities including search engine marketing (SEM), and performance-specific content.

· Digital Marketing. On-site event banners, digital ad design, Google pay-per-click advertising and social network advertising with specific landing pages for campaign performance monitoring.

· Social Commerce. Artists and venues sell products and services online, including ticketing, merch and promotional offers.

PickleJar is transforming entertainment business software by providing artists and venues the engagement and analytic tools across our intelligent, entertainment-specific cloud platform. The all-in-one solution empowers industry professionals with transactional, financial, and operational software solutions to connect and monetize each touchpoint of fan engagement.

ABOUT PICKLEJAR HOLDINGS

PickleJar unlocks the potential of shared entertainment experiences through an integrated suite of software and services designed to inspire human creativity and enrich lives. Developed for the era of social commerce, we continuously work to advance tools to unify the touchpoints of fan engagement with emerging artists, mid-sized venues, and global brands. By embedding secure payment technology, data intelligence and content distribution, PickleJar’s innovative Artist Promotion Programs, Venue Managed Services and wide range of mobile apps create a 360° view of how fans and patrons connect with the music and moments that matter most.

Anna Benson

8327524489

anna@picklejar.com