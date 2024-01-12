Ceiling Tiles Market Set to Surpass USD 15.81 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Global Construction Boom
Ceiling Tiles Market: Global Forecast 2023-2030, Analyzing Material, Property, End-User, Installation, Form in Various Regions.
Ceiling Tiles Market was valued at USD 9.20 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 15.81 billion by 2030, exhibiting a commendable CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand from the construction industry, encompassing office complexes, institutional buildings, and healthcare facilities, is expected to be a key driver for the Ceiling Tiles Market’s robust growth.
According to the latest SNS Insider report, the 𝐂𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at USD 9.20 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 15.81 billion by 2030, exhibiting a commendable CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
The Ceiling Tiles Market, a cornerstone of interior design, offers diverse materials and styles for acoustic and aesthetic enhancement. Analyzing global trends reveals a dynamic landscape influenced by property types, end-user preferences, and innovative installation methods. From residential tranquility to industrial efficiency, ceiling tiles redefine spaces, creating functional and visually appealing environments. As the market forecast spans 2023-2030, it unveils a trajectory shaped by material advancements, acoustic considerations, and the evolving demands of residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Ceiling tiles not only adorn surfaces but also contribute to the ambiance, reflecting a blend of creativity and practicality in architectural design.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
Ceiling tiles, also known as ceiling panels, drop ceilings, or suspended ceilings, are lightweight construction materials used to cover ceilings. These tiles, placed within an aluminum grid, offer thermal insulation and are designed to enhance room acoustics and aesthetics. Widely used in residential and commercial building applications such as hotels, retail shops, offices, and medical institutions, the market is being propelled by increased construction activities. The demand is further fueled by rising disposable incomes, a growing need for thermal and acoustic insulation, and changing consumer preferences towards the aesthetics of buildings.
The manufacturing of ceiling tiles involves various raw materials such as metals, mineral fiber, fiberglass, gypsum, wood, and plastic. While contributing to the market's growth, some materials pose environmental concerns. For instance, fiberglass, a commonly used material, is produced using formaldehyde binders, leading to health hazards during installation. The market is witnessing a shift towards environmentally friendly tiles, certified according to green building standards, influencing the use of conventional products. Producers are enhancing their portfolios with low-VOC emitting and asbestos-free product lines, aligning with the rising awareness of eco-friendly building materials.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report explores material types, encompassing Mineral Fiber, Metal, Gypsum, and Others. It further dissects property types into Acoustic and Non-Acoustic, addressing diverse end-users like Non-Residential, Residential, Hospitality, Commercial, Institutional, and Industrial.
𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
A detailed examination of installation methods includes Surface Mount and Drop/Suspended. Form categories, such as Laminated, Fissured, Patterned, Plain, Textured, and Coffered, are scrutinized to understand the market's aesthetic and functional dimensions.
𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭:
The report unfolds regional nuances, analyzing market trends and preferences across various regions, providing stakeholders with a holistic understanding of the global Ceiling Tiles Market.
𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝:The market report extends its horizon from 2023 to 2030, offering insights into both current and future scenarios, guiding businesses and investors in strategic decision-making.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬:
• Material Innovations
• End-User Preferences
• Technological Advancements
• Regulatory Landscape
• Competitive Analysis
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
Growing construction activities in commercial sectors, including hospitals, offices, educational institutions, and industrial complexes, are key drivers for market growth. The increasing preference for thermal insulation, improved aesthetics, and high disposable incomes are contributing to the demand for ceiling tiles. The expanding medical industry, leading to the construction of hospitals, is also boosting market growth.
𝐒𝐖𝐎𝐓 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The ceiling tiles market faces challenges due to the high overall cost, damage-prone nature, and limited use in residential spaces, particularly in developing economies. Fluctuations in raw material prices and the need for frequent replacements can restrain market growth. However, the market benefits from technological advancements, increased awareness of environmental concerns, and a shift towards sustainable construction solutions.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
By material Type, The mineral fiber segment leads the market in 2022, both in terms of value and volume. Mineral fiber is commonly used due to its easy availability and low cost, especially in construction projects where improved acoustic and aesthetic properties are desired.
By property type, the acoustic segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, driven by ceiling tiles' ability to control and minimize sound transmission.
By End-user, The non-residential is the largest segment in 2022, owing to increased usage in non-residential buildings like gymnasiums, cinemas, offices, institutes, and hospitals.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
In 2022, North America accounted for 35% of the global revenue share, driven by increased adoption in application industries. The U.S. is the dominant country in this region due to high consumer disposable income and changing consumer behavior. Europe also contributed significantly, benefiting from innovative construction solutions, a well-established industry, and strict regulations on particulate emissions. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the market leader, driven by rapid industrialization, population growth, and increased renovation activities.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐛-𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐫𝐞:
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Mineral Fiber
• Metal
• Gypsum
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Acoustic
• Non-Acoustic
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Non-Residential
• Residential
• Hospitality
• Commercial
• Institutional
• Industrial
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Surface Mount
• Drop/Suspended
𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦
• Laminated
• Fissured
• Patterned
• Plain
• Textured
• Coffered
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:
• Ceiling Tiles Market to exceed USD 15.81 billion by 2030.
• Mineral fiber and acoustic tiles dominate material and property types.
• Asia Pacific is poised for significant growth, driven by rapid industrialization.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
• In January 2021, Saint-Gobain India – Gyproc opened its first ceiling tile manufacturing factory in India, reducing the carbon footprint and material supply turnaround time.
• In October 2020, Hunter Douglas launched the Combi-Line carrier system, offering innovative design possibilities for architects.
• In October 2020, Armstrong World Industries introduced the 24/7 Defend product portfolio for cleaner air in spaces, enhancing healthier and safer environments.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
𝟏. 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
𝟐. 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
𝟑. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
𝟒. 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
4.3.1 Introduction
4.3.2 Impact on major economies
4.3.2.1 US
4.3.2.2 Canada
4.3.2.3 Germany
4.3.2.4 France
4.3.2.5 United Kingdom
4.3.2.6 China
4.3.2.7 Japan
4.3.2.8 South Korea
4.3.2.9 Rest of the World
𝟓. 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟔. 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝟓 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥
𝟕. 𝐏𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟖. 𝐂𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
𝟗. 𝐂𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
𝟏𝟎. 𝐂𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
𝟏𝟏. 𝐂𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝟏𝟐. 𝐂𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦
𝟏𝟑. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 USA
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.3 Mexico
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.2 UK
13.3.3 France
13.3.4 Italy
13.3.5 Spain
13.3.6 The Netherlands
13.3.7 Rest of Europe
13.4 Asia-Pacific
13.4.1 Japan
13.4.2 South Korea
13.4.3 China
13.4.4 India
13.4.5 Australia
13.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
13.5 The Middle East & Africa
13.5.1 Israel
13.5.2 UAE
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Rest
13.6 Latin America
13.6.1 Brazil
13.6.2 Argentina
13.6.3 Rest of Latin America
𝟏𝟒. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞
14.1 The ReWall Company, LLC
14.1.1 Financial
14.1.2 Products/ Services Offered
14.1.3 SWOT Analysis
14.1.4 The SNS view
14.2 Armstrong World Industries, Inc.
14.3 Knauf
14.4 Grenzebach BSH GmbH
14.5 Rockfon
14.6 USG Corporation
14.7 Saint Gobain S.A.
14.8 SAS International
14.9 Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH
14.10 Hunter Douglas
14.13 Burgess CEP
14.14 Decorative Ceiling Tiles, Inc.
14.13 VANS Gypsum Pvt Ltd
𝟏𝟓.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
15.1 Competitive Benchmark
15.2 Market Share analysis
15.3 Recent Developments
𝟏𝟔. 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
