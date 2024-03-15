999Jewels Shares Expert Tips for Caring for Jewelry on the Go
999Jewels shares valuable insights to ensure precious jewelry remains protected and beautiful while traveling.
I have always felt a gift diamond shines so much better than one you buy for yourself.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the summer season approaches and travel plans start to take shape, 999Jewels is pleased to offer expert advice on how to care for valuable jewelry while on the go. Avi-Meir Zaslavsky, the founder of 999Jewels, has shared invaluable tips and insights to help jewelry enthusiasts ensure that their cherished pieces remain safe, secure, and sparkling throughout their travels.
— Mae West
Traveling with jewelry can present unique challenges, such as potential damage, loss, or theft. However, with a little extra care and attention, one can enjoy jewelry while exploring new destinations without any worries. Avi-Meir Zaslavsky, the visionary behind 999Jewels, emphasizes the importance of proactive measures to safeguard jewelry.
Here are Avi-Meir Zaslavsky's top tips for taking care of jewelry while traveling:
1. Pack smart: Before embarking on a journey, create a dedicated jewelry travel case or pouch. Use small, separate compartments or jewelry organizers to prevent items from tangling or scratching each other. It's essential to pack delicate pieces individually in soft cloth bags to avoid any potential damage.
2. Carry-on is key: Always keep jewelry in your carry-on bag or personal item. This way, you can closely monitor and ensure the safety of valuable pieces throughout the journey. Avoid placing jewelry in checked baggage as it increases the risk of loss or theft.
3. Minimize jewelry selection: While it's tempting to bring the entire collection, it's best to travel with a minimal selection of jewelry. Choose versatile pieces that can be worn with multiple outfits to reduce the number of valuables carried. This also minimizes the risk of losing or misplacing items during travel.
4. Insurance and documentation: Before leaving for the trip, make sure the jewelry is adequately insured. Take clear photographs of each piece and keep a detailed inventory. This will be invaluable for any potential insurance claims in the unfortunate event of loss or theft.
Avi-Meir Zaslavsky further advises, "While it's crucial to physically protect jewelry, it's equally important to be mindful of the environment exposed to it during travels."
5. Be cautious with water exposure: Remove jewelry before engaging in any water-based activities, such as swimming or participating in watersports. Chlorine, saltwater, or even hot tubs can damage the integrity and appearance of the jewelry. Prolonged exposure to moisture can lead to discoloration, rust, or erosion of certain metals.
6. Store in a secure location: When not wearing jewelry, ensure it's kept in a secure location, such as a hotel safe. Opt for a room safe with multiple security features or, if available, use the hotel's vault for extra peace of mind.
7. Avoid direct sunlight and extreme temperatures: Exposing jewelry to direct sunlight or extreme temperatures can cause fading, discoloration, or even structural damage. Store jewelry in a cool, dry place, and shield it from excessive heat or cold during transit.
Avi-Meir Zaslavsky also highlights the importance of periodic maintenance during travels. He suggests, "Routine care and maintenance are essential for the longevity and brilliance of your jewelry."
8. Regular cleaning: While traveling, it's important to clean jewelry regularly to maintain its sparkle. Carry a small, soft-bristled brush and a non-abrasive jewelry cleaning solution specifically formulated for the jewelry type. Gently clean pieces before wearing them to remove any dirt, oils, or residues accumulated during travel.
9. Professional inspection: If planning an extended trip or if jewelry has intricate designs or settings, consider having it professionally inspected before traveling. A jewelry expert can identify any potential issues and provide necessary repairs or adjustments to prevent further damage.
As one embarks on the next adventure, these valuable tips from Avi-Meir Zaslavsky and 999Jewels will help ensure that jewelry remains a cherished companion throughout the journey. By taking the necessary precautions and following these expert recommendations, one can protect the investment and enjoy the beauty of the jewelry wherever travels take them.
