PM to highlight Việt Nam's ideas, commitments in sustainable development at WEF-54: Ambassador

VIETNAM, January 12 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's participation at the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF-54) in Davos, Switzerland from January 16-18 will provide a chance for Việt Nam to highlight ideas, commitment and solutions to realise the country’s strategy on sustainable socio-economic development and international integration, according to Ambassador Lê Thị Tuyết Mai, head of the Permanent Mission of Việt Nam to the United Nations, WTO and other international organisations in Geneva.

The Vietnamese Government leader will share Việt Nam's visions at the forum's main sessions, including a WEF Country Strategic Dialogue on Việt Nam, a policy dialogue of Việt Nam and a discussion with some ASEAN countries on promoting the role of global cooperation in ASEAN, the diplomat told Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondent in Geneva.

PM Chính will also join leaders of countries, international organisations and multi-national businesses at a WEF session on recovering confidence on the global system.

The Vietnamese leader will address some other events, including a seminar on attracting investment in the semiconductor industry, and another on experience and development models of international financial centres with the participation of leading Swiss financial groups.

PM Chính will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some countries and international organisations to discuss regional and international issues of shared concern, and strengthen connectivity with partners.

The diplomat stressed that the Vietnamese Government leader would directly tell leaders of states, international organisations and multi-national enterprises about Việt Nam's efforts to renovate the growth model, promote green economy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, speed up innovation and digital transformation on an equal and inclusive principle and enhance capacity to deal with climate change, showing the country’s determination and attempts to deliver on the commitment it had made at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to achieve net-zero emission by 2050.

The Vietnamese PM would have a meeting with WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab, during which they would witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between Việt Nam's Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and WEF on developing innovation and green transition skills, and a deal between the People’s Committee of HCM City and WEF on collaboration in establishing a Fourth Industrial Revolution Centre, Ambassador Mai revealed.

She underlined that these activities demonstrated Việt Nam and WEF’s great attention to bilateral relations.

Việt Nam had highly valued the WEF’s role in the world and Việt Nam, and stayed ready to promote ties with the forum. Meanwhile, WEF leaders had hailed Việt Nam's role and contributions in promoting multilateral cooperation, as well as the country’s efforts to join hands with the international community in dealing with global challenges.

Ambassador Mai said that the activities would also provide opportunities for Việt Nam to prove its role as an active partner of the international community and its willingness to make contributions to the settlement of global issues, as well as efforts to shape the future by putting forth ideas and implementing policies to boost socio-economic development and improve people’s living conditions in the current important period.

The PM’s participation at the event would affirm the role, position and reputation of Việt Nam in the world arena, the diplomat underlined.

Themed “Rebuilding Trust,” the WEF-54 will focus on four major issues – building economic policies to suit the new era, long-term strategy on climate, nature and energy, artificial intelligence as a motivation for socio-economic development, and security and cooperation in a divided world. — VNS