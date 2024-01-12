CSW Industrials Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 Per Share

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CSW Industrials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSWI) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share. The dividend is payable on February 9, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 26, 2024.







Details Dividend Amount: $0.19 Record Date: January 26, 2024 Payable Date: February 9, 2024

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSWI provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com.

Investor Relations

Alexa Huerta

Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer

214-489-7113

Alexa.Huerta@cswi.com



