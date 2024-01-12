WiMi is Working on the Blockchain Secure Storage Strategy Based on the MCMC Algorithm

Beijing, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it is working on employing Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) to blockchain storage. A new blockchain storage strategy is being proposed that reduces the block information in different nodes according to a stochastic algorithm. This blockchain secure storage strategy utilizes MCMC to improve blockchain data storage security. The MCMC algorithm has a wide range of applications in the fields of random sampling, mathematical expectation estimation, and definite integral calculus. The security of blockchain is built on the base of randomness.

The core of the blockchain secure storage strategy based on the MCMC algorithm is to use the MCMC algorithm to generate a series of random numbers, which are used to generate key data such as transaction hashes in the blockchain. By controlling the generation and distribution of random numbers, the randomness and unpredictability of the generated hashes can be ensured, thus improving the security of the blockchain.

Specifically, the blockchain security storage strategy based on the MCMC algorithm includes procedures such as determining the data scope, building the MCMC algorithm, generating random numbers, encrypting processing, and distributed storage. Firstly, it is necessary to define the scope of data to be protected, including transaction data, block data, and other key information. Then build the MCMC algorithm and choose the appropriate MCMC algorithm according to the characteristics of the data and security requirements. The MCMC algorithm is utilized to generate a series of random numbers, which will be used to generate key data in the blockchain. The generated key data is encrypted to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of the data. The encrypted data is then stored in each node of the blockchain to realize data storage and backup. Therefore, the blockchain security storage strategy based on the MCMC algorithm can effectively improve the security of blockchain data and prevent data from being tampered with. At the same time, the strategy can also ensure the confidentiality and integrity of the data by technical means such as encryption processing and distributed storage, further enhancing the security of the blockchain.

The blockchain security storage strategy based on the MCMC algorithm can be customized and optimized according to the actual needs, and adapts to the application needs in different scenarios. And through encryption processing, and distributed storage, and other technical means to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of the data, so that the data will not be leaked in the transmission and storage process. This greatly improves the security and integrity of data, provides strong support for the development and application of blockchain, and is also of great significance for financial, medical, and other fields with extremely high requirements for data security. The MCMC algorithm can efficiently carry out random number generation and hash computation, optimize the performance, improve the blockchain's transaction speed and throughput, further expand the scope of the application of blockchain technology, and promote the popularization and application of blockchain technology.

The blockchain security storage strategy based on the MCMC algorithm is an innovative blockchain technology application mode, and its development will promote the innovation and progress of blockchain technology, and promote the maturity and perfection of blockchain technology. This is of great significance to the development of the entire blockchain industry. In the future, WiMi will also try to combine the blockchain security storage strategy based on the MCMC algorithm with other technologies, such as artificial intelligence, IoT, cloud computing, etc., in order to realize more intelligent, efficient, and automated data security protection.

