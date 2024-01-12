Submit Release
Intapp to Host Inaugural Investor Day

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that senior management will host its inaugural Investor Day in February in New York City and via webcast:

Intapp Investor Day 2024
Date: Thursday, February 22, 2024
Location: NASDAQ, Times Square, New York City
Presentation: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.ET

Webcast

The live webcast can be accessed via the “Investors” section of the Intapp company website at https://investors.intapp.com/. A replay of the call will be available through the Intapp website for up to 180 days, at the discretion of the company.

Presentation slides will also be accessible on the day of the event through Intapp’s investor relations website at https://investors.intapp.com/.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,350 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance.

Investor contact 

David Trone
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Intapp, Inc.
ir@intapp.com

Media contact

Ali Robinson
Global Media Relations Director
Intapp, Inc.
press@intapp.com


Primary Logo

