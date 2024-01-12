WEMIX3.0 Welcomes Ubisoft as Node Council Partner WONDER 26

Wemade welcomed global game company Ubisoft as the newest member of the 40 WONDERS (WEMIX On-chain Network of Decentralized Ecosystem Regulators), the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet’s Node Council Partners (NCPs).

Singapore , Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A global game company that has launched globally renowned game IPs including Assassin’s Creed and Just Dance

Will contribute to the growth of WEMIX3.0 ecosystem based on stable node operation experiences and expertise in game development and services

Leading global Web3 company Wemade welcomed global game company Ubisoft as the newest member of the 40 WONDERS (WEMIX On-chain Network of Decentralized Ecosystem Regulators), the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet’s Node Council Partners (NCPs).

Ubisoft, which joins as WONDER 26, has successfully launched globally renowned game IPs such as Assassin’s Creed, Just Dance, and Far Cry across multiple platforms. The company’s upcoming experimental game, Champions Tactics™ Grimoria Chronicles, will explore the potential of blockchain in a brand new Player vs Player (PVP) Tactical RPG (role-playing game) experience.

Currently, Ubisoft is operating nodes by participating as the validator for multiple blockchains and blockchain projects. Based on their stable node operation experiences and expertise in game development and services, they will contribute to the growth and expansion of the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem.

40 WONDERS

These 40 Node Council Partners for the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet are the authority members chosen to represent the interests of the WEMIX community as a whole via governance. They will become the foundation of a new Web3 life built on the Mainnet by contributing to the development and growth of the mega-ecosystem while providing impenetrable security. Visit https://40wonders.wemix.com/ for more information.





About Wemade

A renowned industry leader and innovator in game development, WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology, and is building through its WEMIX subsidiary, an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. www.wemade.com / www.wemix.com/communication





About WEMIX Blockchain Mega-Ecosystem

The WEMIX blockchain mega-ecosystem features innovative services including WEMIX, the native coin and bridge that connects all components of the WEMIX mega-ecosystem; WEMIX$, the native fully collateralized stablecoin for the WEMIX3.0 blockchain; WEMIX PLAY, the world's biggest blockchain gaming platform; NILE (NFT Is Life Evolution), a DAO & NFT platform based on the WEMIX3.0 mainnet; WEMIX.Fi, the official Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform providing exchange, deposit, asset management, and investment services; Kurrency, a decentralized financial service designed to offer greater ease-of-use, transparency and reliability; the KLEVA DeFi protocol, decentralized exchanges and other DeFi services on multi-chains.





Kevin Foo Pr at wemix.com