Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market Latest Trend, Type, Application, Regional Analysis, and Forecast Opportunity 2021-2030

Green/Bio-based Solvents Market Outlook - 2021–2030

North America region held highest share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the total market. The APAC region is predicted to the fastest CAGR by 2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the new research reort published by Allied Market Research, The global green/bio-based solvents market size was valued at $3.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 (225 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/81

global Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market, based on application, the paints and coatings segment held the majority market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market. The adhesives and sealants segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global green & bio-based solvents market . Key segments analyzed in the research include Type, Application and Geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each type, process, shell material, application and end user for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.

Based on region, the North America region held the lion's share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the total market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/81

Extensive use of green solvents as intermediates in manufacturing various products in industries such as inks, paints & coatings, detergents, cosmetics, adhesives, pharmaceutical, and others, significant surge in the demand for consumer goods across the globe, and the presence of rules and regulations laid by Eco-product Certification Scheme (ECS), European Commission for eco-friendly paints & coatings are expected to drive the growth of the global green & bio-based solvents market. On the other hand, extortionate production cost of green/bio-based solvents is expected to hinder the growth of the market to some extent. However, the growth of the packaging industry across the globe is expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

Based on type, the esters solvents segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering nearly two-thirds of the total market. The D-Limonene segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the globalgreen & bio-based solvents market report include BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Clariant, DuPont, Huntsman Corp, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., OQ SAOC, Sasol, Solvay S.A and Vertec Biosolvents Inc.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-solvents-bio-solvents-market/purchase-options

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Ester Solvents

D-Limonene

Alcohols, Glycols & Diols Solvents

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Printing Ink

Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

Others (Pharmaceutical and personal care)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

It outlines the current green/bio-based solvents market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Global Solvents Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solvents-market

Organic Solvents Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-solvents-market-A06917

Asia Pacific Chromatography Solvents Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-chromatography-solvents-market

Solvent Borne Coatings Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solvent-borne-coatings-market-A07674

Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electronic-cleaning-solvents-market-A10799

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.