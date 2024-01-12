The developers of NordVPN are working on a new worldwide eSIM service

Saily, a new eSIM solution, will be launched this quarter — early-access signup opens now

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team behind NordVPN , one of the world's most popular digital privacy and security products, is working on a new worldwide eSIM service — Saily . The product will ensure that global connection to the internet is as smooth and effortless as possible. The new app will be launched later this year, and the early access sign-up is starting today.



“With travel and remote work on the rise, an eSIM app is now more crucial than ever. Here at Nord Security, we believe that simple and affordable technology is of utmost importance. That’s why we’re so excited to introduce Saily — an eSIM app that saves you time and money and even helps you avoid unpleasant situations,” says Vykintas Maknickas, head of product strategy at Nord Security .



Why would you need an eSIM?

eSIM cards are mainly used by travelers and people working remotely because they help to decrease roaming charges and connect to the internet from anywhere in the world. They might also be useful in the user’s home country when they need a cheap data package after a prepaid plan runs out. With an eSIM, a user can buy a short- or long-term plan in minutes.

“When traveling, you want to have continuous access to the internet, but that’s not always easy. Even if there’s a coffee shop nearby with an open Wi-Fi network, you don’t want to risk exposing your device to a network you’re not sure is secure. Saily will ensure that you don’t need to use public Wi-Fi networks you don’t trust to access the internet,” says Vykintas Maknickas, head of product strategy at Nord Security.

In addition, Saily will help users find affordable data plans in one place. Users will be able to choose from hundreds of countries and dozens of plans to get the deals that are best for them.

How to sign up for Saily

At the moment, Saily is undergoing an internal testing stage. The beta version is expected to be released in the first quarter. Signup for early access is now available on Saily’s official website: saily.com .

About Nord Security

Established in 2012, Nord Security is home to advanced digital solutions, including the world's most advanced VPN service NordVPN , next-generation password manager NordPass , encrypted cloud storage NordLocker , and advanced network access security solution NordLayer . Together with a consumer cybersecurity company Surfshark , Nord Security forms a group that now has more than 2,000 employees and serves millions of users worldwide. More information: nordsecurity.com .

