Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share Projections: CAGR of 4.9% Envisions Market Size of US$ 139.2 Billion by 2032

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Mobile Phone Accessories Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” the global mobile phone accessories market size reached US$ 90.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 139.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2024-2032. The proliferation of smartphones, significant technological advancements customization and personalization, protection and durability of the device, evolving lifestyles and connectivity ideas, and growing e-commerce and online retail are some of the major factors propelling the market.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Mobile Phone Accessories Industry:

• Continuous Technological Advancements:

A key factor driving the mobile phone accessories market is the rapid pace of technological advancements. These advancements are leading to the development of innovative products such as wireless chargers, Bluetooth earphones, and smart cases, which have significantly expanded the market size. Along with this, the continuous evolution of smartphone technology necessitates compatible accessories, fostering symbiotic growth between the two sectors. Market analysis indicates that as smartphones incorporate advanced features, consumers increasingly seek accessories that enhance their device's functionality, contributing to market growth.

• Consumer Lifestyle Changes:

The mobile phone accessories market is also influenced by changes in consumer lifestyles. In confluence with this, the integration of smartphones into daily life is making accessories essential for functionality and aesthetic appeal. Moreover, products such as protective cases, portable chargers, and screen protectors have seen an increase in market share, driven by the consumer's desire to maintain and enhance their device's utility and longevity. Market trends reflect a growing emphasis on personalization and convenience, which are key factors shaping consumer preferences and driving market expansion.

• Economic Growth in Emerging Markets:

The expansion of economic capabilities in emerging markets is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the mobile phone accessories market. As disposable incomes rise in these regions, there is a corresponding increase in the adoption of smartphones, subsequently driving demand for accessories. Market analysis shows that countries in regions such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America are experiencing substantial growth in market size and share, due to their expanding middle class. The market outlook in these regions remains positive, with predictions of continued growth, as an increasing number of consumers gain access to smartphone technology and related accessories.

These key Players Operating in the Industry:

• Apple Inc

• Bose Corporation

• Energizer Holdings Inc

• JVCKENWOOD Corporation

• Kingston Technology Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Plantronics Inc

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

• Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

• Sony Corporation

• Western Digital Corporation

• Xiaomi Inc

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Trends:

The mobile phone accessories market is currently experiencing several transformative trends. Additionally, the increasing preference for wireless and seamless connectivity is driving demand for Bluetooth-enabled and wireless charging accessories. In addition, the trend towards sustainability is influencing market dynamics, with a growing number of consumers seeking eco-friendly accessories, prompting manufacturers to adopt sustainable materials and practices.

Furthermore, the rise in mobile gaming is bolstering the market for gaming-specific accessories such as controllers and enhanced audio gear. These trends, coupled with the proliferation of high-speed internet connectivity, are collectively shaping consumer preferences and driving innovation in the mobile phone accessories sector.

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Headphone/Earphone

• Portable Speaker

• Charger

• Memory Card

• Power Bank

• Protective Case

• Screen Guards

• Popsockets

• Others

The headphone/earphone segment dominates product type in the mobile phone accessories market due to the widespread use of smartphones for music and video streaming, coupled with the growing popularity of wireless and noise-canceling technologies.

Breakup by Price Range:

• Premium

• Mid

• Low

Offline channels hold the largest segment in distribution due to consumer preference for hands-on product testing and immediate purchase satisfaction, especially in regions with less developed e-commerce infrastructure.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

On the basis of price range, the market has been divided into premium, mid, and low.

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Asia Pacific leads as the largest market regionally, primarily driven by the high smartphone penetration rate, rising disposable incomes, and the presence of key manufacturing hubs in countries like China and India.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

