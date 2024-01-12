Insulated Packaging Market to exceed $13.58 Bn by 2030, driven by global demand for temperature-sensitive solutions

Insulated Packaging Market

The Insulated Packaging Market size was USD 9.3 bn in 2022 and is expected to Reach USD 13.58 billion by 2030, The rise in the demand for temperature-sensitive products has given growth to the market” — Sr. Researcher Sushant Kadam