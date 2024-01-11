Senate Bill 1037 Printer's Number 1324

PENNSYLVANIA, January 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1324

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1037

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, JANUARY 11, 2024

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 11, 2024

AN ACT

Designating the interchange of I-79 and Pennsylvania Turnpike

576, Section 55c2-1 in Cecil Township, Washington County, as

the Lance Corporal Robert Alan "Bucky" McPherson Memorial

Interchange in all directions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Lance Corporal Robert Alan "Bucky" McPherson

Memorial Interchange.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as

follows:

(1) Robert Alan "Bucky" McPherson was born October 7,

1948, in Cecil Township, Washington County, attended and

graduated from Canon-McMillan schools and entered West

Virginia University in 1966.

(2) After seeing images of the Vietnam conflict on the

evening news, Lance Corporal McPherson felt it was his duty

to postpone his university education and voluntarily joined

the Marines, being quoted as saying "I felt it was the right

thing to do for my country."

