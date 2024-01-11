Senate Bill 1037 Printer's Number 1324
PENNSYLVANIA, January 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1324
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1037
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, JANUARY 11, 2024
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 11, 2024
AN ACT
Designating the interchange of I-79 and Pennsylvania Turnpike
576, Section 55c2-1 in Cecil Township, Washington County, as
the Lance Corporal Robert Alan "Bucky" McPherson Memorial
Interchange in all directions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Lance Corporal Robert Alan "Bucky" McPherson
Memorial Interchange.
(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as
follows:
(1) Robert Alan "Bucky" McPherson was born October 7,
1948, in Cecil Township, Washington County, attended and
graduated from Canon-McMillan schools and entered West
Virginia University in 1966.
(2) After seeing images of the Vietnam conflict on the
evening news, Lance Corporal McPherson felt it was his duty
to postpone his university education and voluntarily joined
the Marines, being quoted as saying "I felt it was the right
thing to do for my country."
