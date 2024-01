Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market to Grab $273.2 Million, by 2032 with 17.0% CAGR | AMR

Electric Vehicle Charging Connector

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electric Vehicle Charging Connector Market by Type (CCS, CHAdeMO, GB/T, and Tesla), by Charging Level (Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3), by Charging Speed (Slow Speed and Fast Charging), by End User (Residential and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." Aas per the report, 饾惌饾悺饾悶 饾悹饾惀饾惃饾悰饾悮饾惀 饾悷饾惃饾惈 饾悶饾惀饾悶饾悳饾惌饾惈饾悽饾悳饾悮饾惀 饾惎饾悶饾悺饾悽饾悳饾惀饾悶 饾悳饾悺饾悮饾惈饾悹饾悽饾惂饾悹 饾悳饾惃饾惂饾惂饾悶饾悳饾惌饾惃饾惈 饾惁饾悮饾惈饾悿饾悶饾惌 饾悽饾惉 饾悮饾惂饾惌饾悽饾悳饾悽饾惄饾悮饾惌饾悶饾悵 饾惌饾惃 饾悹饾悶饾惂饾悶饾惈饾悮饾惌饾悶 $饾煇饾煏饾煈.饾煇 饾惁饾悽饾惀饾惀饾悽饾惃饾惂 饾悰饾惒 饾煇饾煄饾煈饾煇. 饾悡饾悺饾悶 饾惁饾悮饾惈饾悿饾悶饾惌 饾惏饾悮饾惉 饾惎饾悮饾惀饾惍饾悶饾悵 饾悮饾惌 $饾煋饾煑.饾煈 饾惁饾悽饾惀饾惀饾悽饾惃饾惂 饾悽饾惂 饾煇饾煄饾煇饾煇 饾悮饾惂饾悵 饾悽饾惉 饾悶饾惐饾惄饾悶饾悳饾惌饾悶饾悵 饾惌饾惃 饾惁饾悮饾惂饾悽饾悷饾悶饾惉饾惌 饾悮 饾惂饾惃饾惌饾悮饾悰饾惀饾悶 饾悅饾悁饾悊饾悜 饾惃饾悷 饾煆饾煏.饾煄% 饾悵饾惍饾惈饾悽饾惂饾悹 饾惌饾悺饾悶 饾悷饾惃饾惈饾悶饾悳饾悮饾惉饾惌 饾惄饾悶饾惈饾悽饾惃饾悵 饾惃饾悷 饾煇饾煄饾煇饾煈 饾惌饾惃 饾煇饾煄饾煈饾煇.

饾悈饾悮饾悳饾惌饾惃饾惈饾惉 饾悽饾惂饾悷饾惀饾惍饾悶饾惂饾悳饾悽饾惂饾悹 饾惌饾悺饾悶 饾悹饾惈饾惃饾惏饾惌饾悺 饾惃饾悷 饾惌饾悺饾悶 饾惁饾悮饾惈饾悿饾悶饾惌 :

The global electric vehicle charging connector market is thriving rapidly due to development of charging infrastructure, demand for fast chargers, government support towards the acquisition of electric vehicles (EVS). However, the overheating issue with the charger or connector and connector standardization restrain the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, introduction of V2G (Vehicle-to-grid) solutions, expansion of service and support standards, and development of infrastructure will offer remunerative growth avenues to the market in the upcoming years.

饾悜饾惍饾惉饾惉饾悽饾悮-饾悢饾悿饾惈饾悮饾悽饾惂饾悶 饾悳饾惃饾惂饾悷饾惀饾悽饾悳饾惌 饾悎饾惁饾惄饾悮饾悳饾惌 :

路 The conflict between Russia and Ukraine adversely affected the electric vehicle charging connector market. The disruption in the supply of crucial minerals necessary for advancing vehicle electrification efforts impeded the market's growth.

路 Moreover, Russia plays a pivotal role as a primary provider of high-purity nickel, contributing to about 20% of the world's supply. Consequently, the tension between Russia and Ukraine had a direct and significant impact on the electric vehicle charging connector market.

路 The war has ended, and the market is experiencing a gradual and steady recovery.

饾悡饾悺饾悶 饾悅饾悺饾悮饾悵饾悶饾惁饾惃 饾惉饾悶饾悹饾惁饾悶饾惂饾惌 饾惌饾惃 饾惈饾悶饾惌饾悮饾悽饾惂 饾悽饾惌饾惉 饾悵饾惃饾惁饾悽饾惂饾悮饾惂饾悳饾悶 饾惌饾悺饾惈饾惃饾惍饾悹饾悺饾惃饾惍饾惌 饾惌饾悺饾悶 饾悷饾惃饾惈饾悶饾悳饾悮饾惉饾惌 饾惌饾悽饾惁饾悶饾悷饾惈饾悮饾惁饾悶

On the basis of type, the CCS segment gained the largest market share in 2022, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast timeframe. Major automakers such as Volkswagen, BMW, Ford, General Motors, and numerous others have widely embraced the Combined Charging System (CCS) as the standard charging system. This widespread adoption has played a significant role in solidifying CCS as the predominant charging solution in the electric vehicle (EV) market. The Tesla segment, however, is anticipated to display the fastest CAGR of 21.9% by 2032, as it is most credible connector in the North America region, having accomplished over 20 billion EV charging stations, coupled with being a Tesla-exclusive connector utilized in their electric vehicles.

饾悡饾悺饾悶 饾惈饾悶饾惉饾悽饾悵饾悶饾惂饾惌饾悽饾悮饾惀 饾惉饾悶饾悹饾惁饾悶饾惂饾惌 饾惌饾惃 饾惀饾悶饾悮饾悵 饾惌饾悺饾悶 饾惌饾惈饾悮饾悽饾惀 饾悵饾惍饾惈饾悽饾惂饾悹 饾惌饾悺饾悶 饾悷饾惃饾惈饾悶饾悳饾悮饾惉饾惌 饾惄饾悶饾惈饾悽饾惃饾悵

On the basis of end user, the residential segment grabbed the largest market share in 2022, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the fact that the residential charging connectors enable EV owners to safely and conveniently charge their vehicles at home, offering an accessible and reliable charging solution for routine use. The commercial segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest growth with 17.8% CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. The commercial connectors perform an important function in allowing EV owners to charge their vehicles outside the home, offering them with the flexibility to travel longer distances and depend on public charging infrastructure for suitable charging options.

饾悁饾惉饾悽饾悮-饾悘饾悮饾悳饾悽饾悷饾悽饾悳 饾惌饾惃 饾悳饾惃饾惂饾惌饾悽饾惂饾惍饾悶 饾悽饾惌饾惉 饾惉饾惍饾惄饾惈饾悶饾惁饾悮饾悳饾惒 饾惌饾悺饾惈饾惃饾惍饾悹饾悺饾惃饾惍饾惌 饾惌饾悺饾悶 饾悷饾惃饾惈饾悶饾悳饾悮饾惉饾惌 饾惌饾悽饾惁饾悶饾悷饾惈饾悮饾惁饾悶

The regional analysis in the report indicates that the market across the Asia-Pacific region was largest in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market revenue and is projected to grab the lion鈥檚 share from 2023 to 2032. The swift expansion in the sales of EVs, owing to which there is a rise in the electric vehicle charging connector market. The surge in sales is because of the government policies in several regions and the advancements made by

the different manufacturers. North America, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2032, due to the surge in the cost of oil in past years, which raises the long-term cost advantages of EVs.

饾悐饾悶饾惒 饾惁饾悮饾惈饾悿饾悶饾惌 饾惄饾惀饾悮饾惒饾悶饾惈饾惉 :

路 Fujikura

路 Sumitomo Corporation

路 Schneider Electric

路 TE Connectivity

路 ABB

路 Yazaki Corporation

路 Siemens

路 Robert Bosch GmbH

路 Tesla

路 Amphenol Corporation

The report offers an extensive analysis of the primary market players in the global electric vehicle charging connector market size. These key players have implemented diverse strategies, including the introduction of new products, partnerships, expansions, joint ventures, agreements, and various other approaches. These tactics aim to improve their market presence and sustain influential positions across various regions. The report proves invaluable by shedding light on business performance, operational divisions, product arrays, and strategic moves of market players, effectively presenting the competitive landscape within the industry.

