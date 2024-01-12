Roadway Closure - 195 Lancaster Rd - Lunenburg
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police – St Johnsbury
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification:
195 Lancaster Rd in Lunenburg is shut down in the vicinity due to a motor vehicle crash with lines down. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
