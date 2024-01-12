Medical Textiles Market Set to Exceed USD 37.53 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Technological and Rising Healthcare Awareness
Medical Textiles Market Size was valued at USD 26.80 bn by the end of 2022 and is projected to reach USD 37.53 billion by 2030,CAGR of 4.3% during1 2022-2023
The market valued at USD 26.80 bn by the conclusion of 2022, to achieve USD 37.53 billion by 2030. A key catalyst behind the market's expansion is the ongoing advancements in electronic technology
𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐦𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬.
The SNS Insider report indicates that the 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Size was valued at USD 26.80 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 37.53 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2023-2030.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:
• The global Medical Textiles market is propelled by continuous advancements in electronic technology, particularly in the miniaturization of components like controllers, sensors, and batteries. This facilitates seamless integration of electronics with textiles, driving market expansion.
• Another significant driving force is the increasing demand for advanced devices equipped with diverse functionalities, such as responsiveness and sensing capabilities to environmental stimuli like thermal, magnetic, chemical, mechanical, and electrical factors.
𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:
• The high cost associated with smart textiles is anticipated to impede the growth of the global Medical Textiles market. Compatibility issues also present a restraint, limiting the widespread adoption of these textiles.
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬:
• Compatibility concerns with different electrical systems and smart textiles are widespread challenges, creating obstacles for key market participants and hindering the consistent growth of the global smart textile industry.
𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:
• Medical smart textile companies are presenting promising opportunities across various industries, as these textiles find applications in sports, fitness, and medical domains. They can be utilized to monitor vital human body metrics like heart rate, calories, body temperature, and various health indicators. The applications extend beyond sports and fitness, as smart textiles are extensively used in the military to transmit crucial information to soldiers on the battlefield. The potential for diverse applications positions smart textiles as a valuable asset in the market.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
Medicinal textiles are fiber-based products crucial in medical settings, requiring biocompatibility, resistance to chemicals, durability, and antimicrobial properties. Used in orthopedic, cardiovascular, and soft tissue implant closure procedures, medical textiles are versatile and play a vital role in healing wounds, replacing organs, and protecting medical staff. The market growth is driven by increased awareness of healthcare offerings, a rise in healthcare procedures, and support from governments in the form of funding for non-implantable goods.
The market growth is influenced by increased awareness of better healthcare services, a rise in healthcare procedures, growing chronic populations, awareness of new wound care technologies, and government support for funding non-implantable goods. Additionally, there is an increasing inclination toward high-performing medical textile products, providing new opportunities for market growth.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The global medical textile market is witnessing a surge in demand, with the medical textile testing market estimated to grow at a significant CAGR. Key factors driving this growth include rising demand for medical textile products, technological developments, stringent quality and safety regulations, and increasing healthcare expenditure. However, barriers such as lack of awareness in developing countries and high testing costs pose challenges. The growing elderly population contributes to market expansion, with an increased number of knee and joint replacement surgeries.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: The non-woven segment dominates the market with exceptional properties such as high air permeability, superior strength-to-weight ratio, high bacterial resistance, and excellent water vapor transmission capacity. These properties drive the segment's strong growth, capturing a substantial global revenue share of 46% in 2022.
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The healthcare and hygiene segment dominates the global industry, encompassing diverse products like face masks, medical bags, gowns, shoe covers, wipes, bedsheets, maternity pads, incontinence pads, drapes, caps, and sanitary napkins.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
• Surgical Gowns
• Operating Room Drapes
• Face Masks
• Sterilization Wraps
• Staff Uniforms
• Hospital Bedding & Curtains
• Wipes
• Other
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Non-Woven
• Woven
• Knitted
• Other
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Implantable Goods
• Non-Implantable Goods
• Healthcare & Hygiene Product
• Others
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
Asia Pacific dominated the market with a revenue share of 37% in 2022, driven by new non-woven fabric manufacturing facilities and expanded production lines in countries like China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand. North America is the second largest region in the medical textiles market due to increased awareness of new wound care technologies and a growing diabetic and aging population. Furthermore, In Europe, a rise in healthcare expenditure and the expansion of healthcare facilities contribute to market growth.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:
• Medical Textiles Market is projected to exceed USD 37.53 billion by 2030.
• Non-woven segment dominates the market with exceptional properties.
• Asia Pacific leads the market, fueled by new manufacturing facilities and expanded production lines.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
• In March 2022, Asahi Kasei formed a strategic partnership with Genomatica, Inc., regarding hexamethylenediamine (HMD) based on biomass-derived raw material (bio-HMD).
• In May 2021, Munksjö introduced a new product portfolio offering fabrics for medical and civil use face masks, including biodegradable and compostable materials.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐗 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝐬𝐚𝐡𝐢 𝐊𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐢 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐑𝐢𝐛𝐛𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬, 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐀𝐡𝐥𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐦-𝐌𝐮𝐧𝐤𝐬𝐣ö 𝐎𝐲𝐣, 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐋𝐋𝐜, 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦, 𝐒𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐧, 𝐏𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚, 𝐀𝐢𝐐 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐫𝐚 𝐅𝐚𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝟑𝐭𝐞𝐤𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession on Major Economies
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model Textile Chemicals Market
7. PEST Analysis
𝟖. 𝐄𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
𝟗.𝐄𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
𝟏𝟎.𝐄𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
11.Regional Analysis
12. Company Profiles
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Conclusion
