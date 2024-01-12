USD 7,998.9 Million Herbicides Market Analysis: Segments, Competitors and Regional Growth by 2025

Herbicides Market Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Herbicides market study covers 20 countries. The research includes a segment analysis of each country in terms of both value ($million) and volume (kilo tons).

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The global herbicide market size is expected to reach an overall market revenue of $7,998.9 million by 2025, by growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the herbicides market covering aspects including market size and share, market dynamics, market segmentation, and competitive landscape. The report serves as a vital tool for stakeholders such as market players and investors as it helps them determine how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. It also helps them to grab the opportunities to grow and expand in the space.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/528

The report offers an analysis of the growth drivers, restraints and opportunities of the global herbicides market. High adoption of herbicides in Latin America, unavailability of fertile land, and decrease in workforce and consequential rise in labor charges drive the growth of the market. However, health hazards by herbicides and growth in health concern restrict the growth of the industry. Conversely, potential in Asia-Pacific and Latin America and prompt acceptance of bioherbicides offer new opportunities for the growth of the market.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

The report offers a broad segmentation of the global herbicides market. It segments the market into type, mode of action, crop type, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into synthetic herbicide and bioherbicide. The synthetic segment contributed 95.3% of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominance through 2025. The mode of action segment is divided into selective and non-selective. The selective segment is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue through 2025. Among the crop types, the soybean segment is likely to grab the largest market share during the forecast period. The other subsegments of this section are corn, cotton, wheat, and others. The report covers a study of the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% through 2025 while Europe would maintain its dominance in terms of revenue through the study period.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The report also includes an analysis of the leading players operating in the global herbicides market. They include BASF, Bayer AG, DowDupont, Syngenta AG, FMC Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, and Nufarm Ltd.

𝐃𝐨 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/528

Renowned chemical manufacturers such as DuPont and BASF are manufacturing glyphosate under brand names Abundit Extra, KIXOR, respectively. However, usage of 2,4-D, is banned in countries such as Canada, Denmark and Norway due to the high level of dioxin contamination and risk of spreading cancer. Currently, the usage of organic herbicide, as a replacement of 2,4-D, is being considered worldwide; although, the effectiveness of organic herbicides to control weed is still under research.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the herbicides market covering aspects including market size and share, market dynamics, market segmentation, and competitive landscape. The report serves as a vital tool for stakeholders such as market players and investors as it helps them determine how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. It also helps them to grab the opportunities to grow and expand in the space.

The report offers an analysis of the growth drivers, restraints and opportunities of the global herbicides market. High adoption of herbicides in Latin America, unavailability of fertile land, and decrease in workforce and consequential rise in labor charges drive the growth of the market. However, health hazards by herbicides and growth in health concern restrict the growth of the industry. Conversely, potential in Asia-Pacific and Latin America and prompt acceptance of bioherbicides offer new opportunities for the growth of the market.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/herbicides-market/purchase-options

The report also includes an analysis of the leading players operating in the global herbicides market. They include BASF, Bayer AG, DowDupont, Syngenta AG, FMC Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, and Nufarm Ltd.

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Plant Growth Regulators Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-growth-regulators-market

Synthetic Pesticide Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/synthetic-pesticide-market-A31633

Organic Pesticides Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-pesticides-market

Nanopesticide Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nanopesticide-market-A17409

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.