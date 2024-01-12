Kepler Analytics Launches Ability To Measure Surrounding Store Traffic

First-of-its kind metric enables retailers to understand their competitive position versus surrounding stores

SUNRISE, Fla. , Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kepler Analytics, the in-store traffic analytics provider that’s challenging the way retailers think about people counting, introduced a new metric to its Exterior Traffic Toolkit today, Surrounding Active Shoppers. The disruptive metric allows retailers to measure and grow their share of active shoppers headed into their stores compared to their competition.

Surrounding Active Shoppers enables retailers to calculate their share of traffic in stores within a 150-foot radius. Retailers can understand the total traffic opportunity for the store and view how many shoppers are captured and converted into their stores relative to nearby competitors. When combined with other metrics in Kepler’s Exterior Traffic Toolkit, including Passer-by Traffic and Shopfront Conversion, retailers have a clear picture of how they are attracting and converting potential shoppers.

“Research shows 30 percent of shoppers make unplanned purchases and store visits during each shopping trip,” said Tom Gleeson, CEO of Kepler Analytics. “This leaves a huge opportunity for retailers to win discretionary spend. The Surrounding Active Shoppers metric allows retailers, for the first time, to truly understand and capitalize on the total audience of their stores, and understand their competitive position.”

Key benefits of the metric, include:

Increased store accountability – calculate how much is lost or gained due to surrounding competitive activity

Ability to evaluate strategic decisions – understand the competitiveness of current retail strategies, and test different store formats and retail experiences. Prioritize investments based on which stores, store types or regions are increasing or decreasing their longer-term market share.

Obtain real-time feedback – inform day-to-day store tactics, marketing, visual merchandising and promotions

Understand the holistic shopper journey – combine the Surrounding Active Shoppers metric with existing store traffic KPIs to get a full picture of store performance and where customers are dropping off during the shopper journey

Surrounding Store Traffic is gathered and powered by Kepler’s revolutionary smart sensor which uses the ‘Radio Frequency Density’ output from smart phones without identifying the phone or the person. The technology does not capture any personal identifiable information, so there are no privacy concerns.

About Kepler Analytics

Kepler Analytics is the go-to analytics platform for the world’s leading retailers. Leveraging our pioneering traffic sensor technology and analytics platform, retailers gain access to near-real-time customer traffic data to increase sales conversion and unlock the high-performing potential of their teams. Kepler’s revolutionary Smart Sensor measures the frequency density from Smart Phones without identifying the phone or its owner. This allows retailers to unlock in-store insights that they have never had in their brick-and-mortar stores, such as Surrounding Active Shoppers, Passer-by Traffic, Shopfront Conversion, Dwell Time, Bounce Rate, Active Shoppers, and Fitting Room Conversion.

Kepler is the trusted solution for more than 300 retailers, with 20,000+ sensors in 35 countries. To learn more, please visit: www.kepleranalytics.com .

