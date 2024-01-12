Clear Vision Ahead: Analyzing the Current Trends in the Automotive Windshield Market

Allied Market Research_Logo

Automotive Windshield Market by Position, and End Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive windshield or windscreen is the front or rear glass of the vehicle that offers visibility and safety to passengers & drivers. Modern windshields are composed of laminated glass consisting of two curved sheets of glass with a protective plastic layer laminated between them. Motorbike windshields are often made of high-impact acrylic plastic. The windscreen was initially designed to protect the occupants from sun, dust, radiations, and undesirable particles. The protective windscreen also provides comfort by maintaining the indoor temperature of the vehicle.

Furthermore, it provides a lot strength to the vehicle, preventing the roof from collapsing on the occupants, and protects passengers from crashes. The latest technological advancement has allowed manufacturers to use the windshield as a display, where all necessary data is shown directly on the windscreen. Many companies focus on recycling activities to reduce glass wastage and improve margin significantly. The automotive windshield market is directly related to the global production of vehicles. As a result, significant surge in sales & manufacturing, as well as the adoption of new technologies, enhanced the demand for the automotive windshield market.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted every single industry across the globe. The shutdown of assembly plants and large-scale manufacturing interruptions has led to the decline in global demand for automobiles, affecting the windshield market. Many European regions experienced a varying impact of pandemic across the economically diverse countries. The lack of logistics services depreciated to maintain the regular connectivity & movement of various locations by road due to the restrictions of governments. The pandemic compelled the automotive industry to opt for alternate sources and prioritize import substitution. However, the market has registered a gradual and favorable recovery in the subsequent months with the increase in the sales of passenger cars, which leads to a rise in the demand for the automotive windshield market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

• Rise in the production & sales of passenger cars, high demand in aftermarket, increase in disposable income of the middle-class population& technological innovations drive the automotive windshield market.

• However, high cost & lack of awareness of smart windshields, and price fluctuations of raw materials restrain the growth of the automotive windshield market.

• On the contrary, increase in usage of solar reflective glazing for windshields, use of electrochromic glass, and development of wiper-less & heated windshields boost the opportunities for the automotive windshield market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫-𝐋𝐞𝐬𝐬 & 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝𝐬:

The automotive industry is a hotbed of innovation and technological advancements. A car windshield serves several benefits, such as preventing foreign particles from entering the vehicle, protecting the driver during accidents, and ensuring maximum visibility for the occupants. However, technology has pushed these traditional boundaries much more than just a protective barrier. Many cars such as Jaguar, Mercedes, and Land Rover have introduced heated windshields in the vehicles. These windshields can defrost & defog on own, making it ideal for people living in extreme winter areas. Furthermore, McLaren’s wiper-less concept is still under progress since 2019. These windshields do not require wipers to clean the glass, as it can slide off any moisture that comes in contact with the surface. Thus, several driving trends in the advancement of windshields have led to remarkable growth in the automotive windshield industry.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Vitro

• Fuyao Glass Industry

• Dura Automotive

• Guardian Industries

• Saint Gobain

• PPG Industries.

• Nippon Sheet Glass

• Asahi Glass

• Magna International

• Xinyi Glass