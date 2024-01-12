Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,390 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,803 in the last 365 days.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Issue of Securities Pursuant to Long Term Incentive Plan Awards

ST HELIER, Jersey, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("the Company" or "Caledonia") (NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) announces that following the vesting of long-term incentive plan awards on January 11, 2024, which were awarded under the 2015 Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan of the Company, a total of 6,452 common shares of no par value in the Company are being issued to members of staff within the Company's group (none of whom are "Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility" within the meaning of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014), including in the form of Zimbabwe depositary receipts in respect of such shares, on or about January 16, 2024.  

Application has been made by Caledonia for the admission of depositary interests representing the shares to trading on AIM and it is anticipated that trading in such securities will commence on or about January 19, 2024. 

Following issue of the shares, the Company will have a total number of shares in issue of 19,194,525 common shares of no par value each.  Caledonia has no shares in treasury; therefore, this figure may be used by holders of securities in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
  
Mark Learmonth Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 7817 841 793
   
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
  
Adrian Hadden Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Pearl Kellie Tel: +44 131 220 9775
   
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
  
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
   
   
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
  
Gordon Poole  Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
Julia Tilley  
Elfie Kent  
   
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
  
Patrick Chidley Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Paul Durham Tel: +1 203 940 2538
   
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
  
Debra Tatenda Tel: +263 77802131
   
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
  
Lloyd Mlotshwa Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

Primary Logo

You just read:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Issue of Securities Pursuant to Long Term Incentive Plan Awards

Distribution channels: Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more