St Albans Barracks / Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2000191
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: January 11, 2024 / 2150
LOCATION: Main St, Enosburg
VIOLATION: Stolen Vehicle
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 11, 2024, at 2150 hours the Vermont State Police was advised of a vehicle stolen from an address on Main Street in Enosburgh. The vehicle was a blue 2016 Subaru WRX with gold rims and Vermont registration HMG758. Anyone with information about the theft of this vehicle please call the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.