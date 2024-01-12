The Committee reviews and evaluates data concerning the safety and effectiveness of marketed and investigational human drug products for use in the treatment of arthritis, rheumatism, and related diseases, and makes appropriate recommendations to the Commissioner of Food and Drugs.
July 25, 2019: Meeting of the Arthritis Advisory Committee
January 11, 2019: Meeting of the Arthritis Advisory Committee
