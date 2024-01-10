Applications open for downtown bus station steering committee

Community members who are interested in the downtown bus station site selection process are invited to apply for the steering committee. Applications are now open on the City of Lawrence website. Click the “Apply” button to open the application form.

Appointments will be made by Feb. 6, so interested persons should apply no later than Feb. 5 for consideration.

City Commissioners, at their Jan. 2 meeting, received an update on the proposed Lawrence Transit Downtown Station Project site selection and public outreach plan. At that meeting, commissioners approved Resolution No. 7518 to establish the steering committee and scope of work.

“Transit staff is ready to support the steering committee in their work at helping find the best location for downtown transit improvements,” said Adam Weigel, Transit & Parking Manager. “We know how important Downtown Lawrence is to this community, and we need a diverse set of voices to help us guide this project and make it successful.”

Even though Central Station recently opened, there are five bus routes that will continue to serve Downtown Lawrence. The Downtown Station site selection process aims to improve comfort and convenience to encourage more transit ridership today and in the future. In comparison with the design and construction of Central Station, less significant improvements will be needed for the Downtown Station.

The main elements that have been identified to include in the site design for Downtown Station are:

Driver restrooms

Individual bus bays

Sufficient seating and wind protection

Next departure signs

Weather protection

Interested citizens who are not able to serve on the committee will still be able to participate during public outreach opportunities along the way. The project is divided into three main phases.

Phase 1: Establish a steering committee. Define the Downtown boundary and site selection criteria.

Phase 2: Identify, solicit, and evaluate all possible sites within boundary against the established criteria.

Phase 3: Rank and select three sites for test concepts, and then select one site for final design.

The site selection process will take place in 2024, with the design and construction work targeted for 2025. For more information, visit the Downtown Station project page.

To get help planning a trip on the bus or for more information, visit www.lawrencetransit.org or call (785) 864-4644. Find Lawrence Transit on Facebook: @LawrenceTransit and on Twitter: @TransitLawrence.

Contact: Adam Weigel, Lawrence Transit, (785) 832-3464