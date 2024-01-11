Russian Missile Attacks Driving Destruction, Death, and Injury in Ukraine

Millions of Civilians Live in Peril Following Nearly Two Years of War

Four civilians died and 30 were injured Jan. 8 after Russia’s fatal missile attack on Ukraine. The latest barrage, which struck several regions across the country, marks a grim new chapter in a 22-month long war. Daily airstrikes are hitting civilian areas, including housing and shopping malls.

A previous massive attack was less than two weeks earlier on Dec. 29, when Russia launched more than 120 missiles, killing 30 civilians, injuring 130, and leaving many more beneath rubble. Many families were completely cut off from water, heating, and electricity.

Since the start of the conflict in February 2022, 3.6 million Ukrainians have been displaced inside the country and 6.3 million people globally. Casualties continue to rise, with estimates surpassing 10,000. In the coming year, 14.6 million Ukrainians will be in desperate need of humanitarian aid, and worldwide the war may lead to market instability, higher food prices, and an escalation of global hunger.