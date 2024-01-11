Coordinating Low-income Housing Planning Grant

Commerce has $1 million in funding available for the current 2023-25 biennium to help counties and cities plan together for their lowest income housing needs through their upcoming comprehensive plans, consolidated plans, homelessness plans and other efforts.

Grants are available to a county or a city planning department, a homeless housing lead or similar designated department within a local government, or a local non-profit provider of affordable housing or homeless housing or services in partnership with one or more local governments. Up to $50,000 in funding is available for each county or regional application, so applicants are encouraged to work together.

Applications received by Friday, February 16, 2024 at 5:00 PM will be prioritized for funding, but applications will continue to be received through March 29, 2024.

An informational pre-application meeting will take place via Zoom on Jan. 23, 2024 from 3 – 4 p.m. Register here.

Application Materials

• CLIHP Grant Instructions (PDF)

• CLIHP Grant Application (Word)

Questions? Contact Laura Hodgson at Laura.Hodgson@commerce.wa.gov