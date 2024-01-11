Auditor DiZoglio Appoints Renee Harper to the Federal Funds Equity and Accountability Review Panel 

Boston — State Auditor Diana DiZoglio appointed Renee Harper to the Federal Funds Equity and Accountability Review Panel for a four-year term this week.

The Federal Funds Equity and Accountability Review Panel was created as part of Chapter 102 of the Acts of 2021 and is responsible for tracking how American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds are spent in Massachusetts. The 25-member board evaluates how ARPA funds are spent in communities disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The panel is part of the Executive Office of Administration and Finance’s COVID-19 Federal Funds Office but operates outside of the office’s control.

Since 2019, Harper has served as Partner and Chief Financial Officer at Education Resource Strategies, a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming how school systems organize resources. Prior to that, from 1994-2017, she served as Assistant Vice President and Controller at Liberty Mutual Insurance.

“I am incredibly grateful for Renee Harper’s willingness to step up and serve in this role. The passion she has for giving back to our communities and professional expertise will be integral to the panel’s work to ensure an equitable distribution of ARPA funds,” said Auditor DiZoglio.

