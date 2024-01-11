Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Single-Family Home Community Opening in Valencia, California

Tesoro Highlands Opens to Home Buyers this Saturday, January 13

VALENCIA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its highly anticipated gated single-family new home community, Tesoro Highlands, is now open for sale in the elevated Valencia area of Santa Clarita, California. Homebuyers are invited to visit the Sales Center located at 29918 N Camino Los Robles in Valencia beginning Saturday, January 13, 2024.



Located in the rolling hills of Valencia, Tesoro Highlands will include two new luxury home collections. Alta Monte at Tesoro Highlands will feature two-story home designs up to 6,100 square feet with 5 to 6 bedrooms and 5.5 to 6.5 bathrooms on expansive home sites with stunning views. Bella Terra at Tesoro Highlands showcases single-story home designs up to 3,700 square feet, offering 4 to 5 bedrooms and 4.5 to 5.5 baths with spacious home sites and impeccable views. Homes are priced from $1,619,995.





“We are excited to unveil this highly anticipated gated community nestled in the highly sought-after Valencia area of Santa Clarita,” said Nick Norvilas, Division President of Toll Brothers in Los Angeles. “Offering meticulously designed homes with breathtaking views and an exclusive future resort-style amenity, Tesoro Highlands is set to redefine the concept of luxury living.”

Residents of Tesoro Highlands will enjoy an array of future world-class amenities, including a state-of-the-art recreation center, a sparkling community pool, cutting-edge fitness center, well-appointed playgrounds, and meticulously maintained sports courts.

Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including Westfield Valencia Town Center, Old Town Newhall and Valencia Crossroads. Students will attend the highly acclaimed Saugus Union School District and William S. Hart School District.

Tesoro Highlands is located in the Santa Clarita Valley, an ideal location close to coveted golf courses, impressive shopping centers, and live music events. It is just 38 miles from downtown Los Angeles and all that Los Angeles and the Valley have to offer.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Los Angeles area include Porter Ranch, Verona Estates, and Skylar by Toll Brothers.

For more information, call 866-232-1631 or visit TollBrothersAtTesoro.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

