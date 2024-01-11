Media Advisory: Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef releases second National Beef Sustainability Assessment and Strategy report
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (CRSB) will be releasing its second National Beef Sustainability Assessment & Strategy report. The Assessment reflects three years of in-depth scientific analysis and highlights the Canadian beef sector’s farm-to-fork sustainability progress between 2014 and 2021 on key indicators, including greenhouse gases, biodiversity, carbon storage, people health and safety, animal care, economic contributions and more. The accompanying Strategy identifies areas for continuous improvement.
Key highlights of the report will be presented through an online media event at 10:00 a.m. MT / 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday, January 15, 2024, with an opportunity for questions and answers.
|What:
|Release of the National Beef Sustainability Assessment and Strategy report key findings.
|Who:
|Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef, with:
|When:
|Monday, January 15, 2024 – 10:00 a.m. MT / 12:00 p.m. ET
|Where:
|Online via Zoom
