Gov. Pillen Appoints Jacqueline Russell as State Property Tax Administrator

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Jacqueline Russell as state property tax administrator. Russell, who currently serves as the Adams County Assessor, will start Jan. 29.

“Jackie has over a decade of real-world experience in ensuring statutory obligations are met for property valuations,” said Gov. Pillen. “Her knowledge makes her a great fit for overseeing property valuations in Nebraska.”

Prior to her role as county assessor, Russell served as an appraiser, also in Adams County. Before that, she was a real estate agent. Russell received her bachelor’s degree in finance at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

