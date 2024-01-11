Bitcoin Depot to Present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot (Nasdaq: BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company, today announced it will present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference being held on January 17 – 18, 2024. Bitcoin Depot's management will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.



Presentation Date: January 18, 2024

Time: 1:00-1:30 PM ET

Webcast Link

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Sidoti conference representative or Bitcoin Depot’s investor relations team at BTM@gateway-grp.com.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 48 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 28 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with approximately 6,400 kiosk locations as of September 30, 2023. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com.

