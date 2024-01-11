Colliers to announce fourth quarter and full year results on February 8, 2024

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX & NASDAQ: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced that results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 will be issued by press release on February 8, 2024 at approximately 7:00am ET.

A conference call to review these results will take place at 11:00am ET on February 8, 2024 and will be hosted by Jay S. Hennick, Chairman & CEO, Chris McLernon, CEO, Real Estate Services and Christian Mayer, CFO.

The telephone numbers for this call are: Local – Toronto 1-416-764-8624 and Toll Free – NA 1-888-259-6580 with conference ID 79111730. The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at https://corporate.colliers.com/events/default.aspx.

For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the archive recording of the conference call will be available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/396881739/guest for 30 days following the call.

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 66 countries, our 19,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 28 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.5 billion and $98 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors, and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Company Contact:

Christian Mayer, CFO

Colliers International Group Inc.

(416) 960-9500