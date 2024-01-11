Submit Release
Vishay Intertechnology to Attend the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York, January 18, 2024

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) announced today that Joel Smejkal, President and Chief Executive Officer and Peter Henrici, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development will attend the 26th Annual Needham Conference on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Executive Vice President, Corporate Development
+1-610-644-1300


