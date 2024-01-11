Par Pacific Earns EPA ENERGY STAR Certification in Washington and Wyoming

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) today announced its Washington and Wyoming refineries have earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) ENERGY STAR certification. The certification indicates these industrial plants perform in the top 25% of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency and meet strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA. This is the first ENERGY STAR certification for both facilities.



“We are proud of our Washington and Wyoming refining teams’ achievement in earning EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification,” said Will Monteleone, President. “The certification highlights our ongoing focus on improving energy efficiency and reducing our carbon footprint across our facilities.”

To earn the ENERGY STAR, the facilities showed commitment to replace and refurbish inefficient energy infrastructure and review new technologies that can help reduce energy consumption. In addition, Par Pacific’s Washington refinery has achieved the lowest carbon emission intensity as measured by Solomon Energy Intensity Index study of all worldwide refineries. The study shows consistent commitment to investing in energy efficiency projects and building a business around a lower carbon emission product slate.

ENERGY STAR was introduced by EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. For more information about ENERGY STAR Certification for Industrial Facilities: energystar.gov/plants

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a growing energy company providing both renewable and conventional fuels to the western United States. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 124,000 bpd of combined refining capacity across three locations and an extensive energy infrastructure network, including 7.6 million barrels of storage, and marine, rail, rack, and pipeline assets. In addition, Par Pacific operates the “nomnom” convenience store chain and supplies ExxonMobil-branded fuel retail stations in the region. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy infrastructure networks in Hawaii with 94,000 bpd of operating refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and Hele-branded retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado. More information is available at www.parpacific.com.

