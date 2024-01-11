Submit Release
Viper Energy, Inc., a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call for February 21, 2024

MIDLAND, Texas, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNOM) (“Viper”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced that it plans to release fourth quarter 2023 financial results on February 20, 2024 after the market closes.

In connection with the earnings release, Viper will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the fourth quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. CT. Access to the live webcast, and replay which will be available following the call, may be found here. The live webcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via Viper’s website at www.viperenergy.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site.

About Viper Energy, Inc.

Viper is an oil and gas company formed by Diamondback to own, acquire and exploit oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.viperenergy.com.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.  For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Investor Contact:
Adam Lawlis
+1 432.221.7467
alawlis@viperenergy.com


