Diamondback Energy, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call for February 21, 2024

MIDLAND, Texas, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced that it plans to release fourth quarter 2023 financial results on February 20, 2024 after the market closes.



In connection with the earnings release, Diamondback will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the fourth quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. CT. Access to the webcast, and replay which will be available following the call, may be found here. The live webcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via Diamondback’s website at www.diamondbackenergy.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Adam Lawlis

+1 432.221.7467

alawlis@diamondbackenergy.com