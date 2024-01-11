Cornyn: Schumer ‘The Picture of Incompetence’ on Government Funding

WASHINGTON – Today on the floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) slammed Senate Majority Leader Schumer for intentionally delaying the government funding process for months by refusing to promptly bring all 12 bipartisan appropriations bills to the Senate floor for a vote after they passed the Senate Appropriations Committee last July. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below, and video can be found here.

“Just like a bad movie, Congress finds itself within days of a government shutdown threat.”

“Rather than take up the appropriations bills, which is the most basic responsibility of the government to try to keep the lights on and keep the functions of government operating, the Majority Leader has decided not to process bipartisan appropriations bills across the Senate floor.”

“This is the very picture of incompetence.”

“This marks the third time since the end of September that we’ve just been days away from the funding deadline without a plan in place.”

“More than 100 days have passed since the start of the new fiscal year, and the Senate has been in session 39 days.”

“I don’t know any business in America where people can work roughly a third of the time and expect to receive a paycheck.”

“I’m extremely disappointed we find ourselves where we are today.”

“This is not an accident. This is not even negligent. This is intentional on the part of the Majority Leader, and I think he bears responsibility.”