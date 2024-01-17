Ronn Torossian Reports on How Public Relations Drives the Success of Big Businesses

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the arena of brands, where advertising and marketing is used to immediately grab the attention of customers far and wide, one key element is subtler, and often less spoken about, yet does a lot more effective work sometimes. This subtler aspect, which is often veiled from the casual observer, is public relations.

It's that invisible factor that's able to develop narratives, create relationships, and ensures that brands leave not just a temporary mark on the consciousness of consumers, but becomes truly memorable. Forget the eye-catching billboards or loud and surprising pop-up ads.

PR uses more subtle strategies instead, crafting captivating narratives that breathe life into logos, transforming them from cold symbols into memorable and relatable brand narratives. These types of stories tend to resonate with audiences on a deeper level, developing relationships based on purpose and shared values.

But PR's magic extends beyond weaving narratives. It builds bridges based on understanding and trust. With the media outlets as partners, influencers as promoters, and even customers as potential brand ambassadors, PR cultivates a network of support that amplifies a brand's voice and amplifies its reach.

For example, the crowd sharing app Uber, used to receive a lot of negative comments from both disgruntled drives and wary riders. However, with the help of genuine empathy, open communication, and an honest commitment to improving working conditions, the brand successfully used PR to rewrite the public narrative.

It's important to note that results of the work that PR can achieve are never fleeting or momentary. Increased brand awareness, positive media sentiment, an increase in website traffic, and, ultimately, a crowd of loyal customers all testify to the power of this invisible hand. While the metrics may vary, the impact is undeniable.

Crisis communications

When crisis situations end up threatening a brand's carefully constructed image, PR can be used as a shield, deflecting the negative comments and criticism, and helping the brand weather the storm.

A great example of this is McDonals, whose image was threatened about a decade ago with rumors of supplying its fast-food chains with ingredients that were long past considered fresh.

But through public relations, the brand created a response that managed to acknowledge its mistakes, outlined a way forward with improvements and reforms, and showcased their dedication to sustainability. This transparency, a remedy to the anxieties from the public, shielded the brand's reputation and demonstrated its capacity for growth and evolution.

Brand image

Beyond storytelling, building relationships, and crisis management, PR sculpts the very image a brand projects to the world. For example, back in the day, Tesla's image was developed by the PR-savvy statements of Elon Musk and its audacious innovations.

PR propelled it from a mere electric car company to a symbol of cutting-edge technology and environmental consciousness, carving its name in the eco-conscious and tech-savvy customers of the future.

Similarly, Starbucks, through its focus on community and shared experiences, transformed customers into brand ambassadors, sharing their coffee rituals not just as consumers, but as participants in a shared story.

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian

212.999.5585