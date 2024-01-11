Affinity Water selects Cadcorp to fulfil digital mapping requirements

Spatial insight company Cadcorp has secured a contract with Affinity Water to license Ordnance Survey® (OS) data. The contract includes the provision of OS MasterMap™ Topography Layer, AddressBase® Premium, 1:50 Colour Raster, and Terrain® 5.

The agreement encompasses a range of services necessary for the supply of OS datasets. This involves data preparation, extraction, quality assurance, and delivery.

Cadcorp is an OS Premium Partner and has been working with the OS for over 25 years. Cadcorp proactively engages with the OS roadmap and supports and guides customers on the best use of OS data. As part of the agreed Service Level Agreement, Cadcorp provides regular data updates.

John Deacon, Assistant Category Manager, Affinity Water commented: “We’re pleased to have partnered up with Cadcorp as it will allow us to utilise their technical knowledge and support our customers in the best way possible. The Cadcorp digital mapping framework allows us to have a structured approach to obtaining Ordnance Survey data services for our business operational requirements.”

Cadcorp supplies a wide range of spatial data, GIS software and consultancy services. This incorporates all OS products and a range of cloud hosted data services. To find out more, visit https://cdcp.io/sd