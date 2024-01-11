Submit Release
Exploring our changing ocean: impacts and response to ocean acidification in the U.S.A.

Published 11 January 2024


The ocean has absorbed approximately 90% of excess heat and 25% of the carbon dioxide emissions released into the atmosphere by humans.  This increased carbon pollution has consequences for our ocean.

Working together, the OA Alliance, Aquarium Conservation Partnership and NOAA’s Ocean Acidification Program are advancing communications about climate-ocean changes occurring regionally in the U.S. by presenting localized information on unique impacts, responses, and calls to action taking shape across the country.  

By regionalizing information and storytelling, “Exploring Our Changing Ocean: Impacts and Response to OA” is supporting education, outreach and calls to action that associated aquarium partners and science institutions can utilize across their larger climate change narratives and outreach efforts. 

OA Alliance, 11 January 2023. Read more.

