ISSUE: The FDA has been evaluating reports of suicidal thoughts or actions in patients treated with a class of medicines called glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists. These medicines are used to treat people with type 2 diabetes or to help those with obesity or overweight to lose weight. FDA's preliminary evaluation has not found evidence that use of these medicines causes suicidal thoughts or actions.

Over the last several months, the FDA has conducted detailed reviews of reports of suicidal thoughts or actions received in the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS). Because the information provided was often limited and because these events can be influenced by other potential factors, the FDA determined that the information in these reports did not demonstrate a clear relationship with the use of GLP-1 RAs. Similarly, the FDA's reviews of the clinical trials, including large outcome studies and observational studies did not find an association between use of GLP-1 RAs and the occurrence of suicidal thoughts or actions. However, because of the small number of suicidal thoughts or actions observed in both people using GLP-1 RAs and in the comparative control groups, the FDA cannot definitively rule out that a small risk may exist; therefore, the FDA is continuing to look into this issue.

Additional evaluations include a meta-analysis of clinical trials across all GLP-1 RA products and an analysis of postmarketing data in the Sentinel System. A meta-analysis is a large, combined analysis of findings from clinical trials. Sentinel is a very large data network that contains health insurance claims and patient health records that can be used to investigate safety questions about FDA-regulated products. The FDA will communicate final conclusions and recommendations after completion of the review or when there is more information to share.

You should not stop taking GLP-1 RAs without first consulting your health care professional, as stopping these medicines may worsen your condition.

Talk to your health care professional if you have questions or concerns.

Tell your health care professional if you experience new or worsening depression, suicidal thoughts, or any unusual changes in mood or behavior.

Call or text 988 or go to the website at https://988lifeline.org/, which provides free support for people in distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Consistent with the prescribing information for these medications, health care professionals should monitor for and advise patients using GLP-1 RAs to report new or worsening depression, suicidal thoughts, or any unusual changes in mood or behavior.

Health care professionals should consult the prescribing information when treating patients with these medications.

