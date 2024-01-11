Submit Release
SB641 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2024-01-11

WISCONSIN, January 11 - An Act to repeal 165.81 (2) and 941.295; to amend 165.63 (4) (a), 175.60 (1) (j), 938.341, 938.78 (3), 939.22 (10), 948.60 (1), 971.17 (1g) and 973.176 (1); and to create 939.22 (11m) and 941.2915 of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating the prohibitions on electric weapons and providing a penalty.

Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
1/11/2024 Sen. Public hearing held  

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb641

