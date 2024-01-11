Submit Release
SB754 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2024-01-11

WISCONSIN, January 11 - An Act to amend 175.60 (2g) (a) and (5) (a) 6., 948.605 (1) (b) and 948.605 (2) (a); to repeal and recreate 948.605 (2) (b) 1r.; and to create 948.605 (1) (ak) and (aq) of the statutes; Relating to: possession of a firearm by a licensee in a place of worship located on the grounds of a private school.

Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety

1/11/2024 Sen. Public hearing held  

