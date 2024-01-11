Rajitha Boer Joins UnitedLex as Chief Client Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedLex, a leading data and professional services company specializing in litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations, today announces the hiring of Rajitha Boer as Chief Client Officer. She will focus on global client growth and retention, especially in the European and Asia Pacific regions, and enhancing client experience across all lines of business.

“In my experience, too often legal departments and law firms settle for imperfect solutions that don’t solve their challenges completely,” said Rajitha Boer. “UnitedLex’s culture of innovation and collaboration aligns closely with my belief that better solutions are not only possible, but absolutely essential to meet the increasing mandate to create business value and mitigate risk.”

Prior to UnitedLex, Rajitha Boer worked at Breakwater assisting with EMEA and APAC operations. In 2013, she founded Yerra Solutions, with the belief that consulting services consist of more than template-based solutions and billable hours, before selling the company to Elevate in 2019. Rajitha Boer has successfully established global operations across three continents and began her career working with the law and intellectual property departments of major international corporations for more than 17 years.

“Rajitha brings decades of experience growing companies through a philosophy that one-size-does-not-fit-all when it comes to strategic client solutions. She has demonstrated a keen understanding that legal departments’ and law firms’ challenges are not all the same and cannot all be solved with off-the-shelf answers,” said James Schellhase, UnitedLex CEO. “Her wealth of expertise in eDiscovery, IP, and legal managed services will greatly support UnitedLex’s enterprise sales and account management efforts.”

Rajitha Boer’s hiring continues a string of key hires, including adding James Schellhase as the new CEO. These critical hires will help cultivate next-generation, AI-centric solutions in UnitedLex’s innovation incubator, delivered through collaboration with clients and tailored to meet their needs in an evolving legal landscape.

In 16 years, UnitedLex has grown from five employees to more than 3,000 across nine offices in 26 global jurisdictions, including a well-established team of over 1,600 operating across two locations in India, Gurugram and Bengaluru. The company’s more than 600 clients include 25 percent of the Fortune 100 that have a combined $2 trillion in revenue.

