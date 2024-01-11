Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employee of Bank of Jackson Hole and former employees of Farmers and Merchants Savings Bank
January 11, 2024
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employee of Bank of Jackson Hole and former employees of Farmers and Merchants Savings Bank
For release at 11:00 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:
Consent prohibition order against John Freeze
Former employee of Bank of Jackson Hole, Jackson, Wyoming
Misappropriation of documents, including confidential supervisory information
Consent cease and desist order and civil money penalty against Randy Johnson
Former employee of Farmers and Merchants Savings Bank, Manchester, Iowa
Misappropriation of confidential bank records
Consent cease and desist order and civil money penalty against Chad Kellogg
Former employee of Farmers and Merchants Savings Bank, Manchester, Iowa
Misappropriation of confidential bank records
Consent cease and desist order and civil money penalty against Jeffrey Hines
Former employee of Farmers and Merchants Savings Bank, Manchester, Iowa
Misappropriation of confidential bank records
