Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employee of Bank of Jackson Hole and former employees of Farmers and Merchants Savings Bank

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Consent prohibition order against John Freeze

Former employee of Bank of Jackson Hole, Jackson, Wyoming

Misappropriation of documents, including confidential supervisory information

Consent cease and desist order and civil money penalty against Randy Johnson

Former employee of Farmers and Merchants Savings Bank, Manchester, Iowa

Misappropriation of confidential bank records

Consent cease and desist order and civil money penalty against Chad Kellogg

Former employee of Farmers and Merchants Savings Bank, Manchester, Iowa

Misappropriation of confidential bank records

Consent cease and desist order and civil money penalty against Jeffrey Hines

Former employee of Farmers and Merchants Savings Bank, Manchester, Iowa

Misappropriation of confidential bank records

