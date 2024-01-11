AG Hilgers and Officials Recognize Human Trafficking Awareness Month and Release Report
Calls to the hotline are reviewed by a team consisting of local, state, and federal investigators. A member of this team either responds to the reporting party directly, or the tip is forwarded to other local, state, or federal investigators for follow-up.
“The first full year of operation for the Nebraska human trafficking hotline resulted in dozens of tips from the public,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Each of those tips can be the first step that leads to rescuing a victim and holding a perpetrator accountable. The public can absolutely make a difference in this fight. Know the warning signs, and if you suspect a human trafficking situation is going on, report it,” stated Colonel John Bolduc
The NHTTF report indicated in 2023, nine sex trafficking defendants were convicted of felonies. Since the creation of NHTTF in 2016, there have been 102 prosecutions related to human trafficking cases. Before the creation of NHTTF, there were four prosecutions of sex trafficking in state history.
Notably, NHTTF team members from the Attorney General’s Office presented training to 2,900 Nebraskans, including judges, prosecutors, law enforcement, DHHS employees, college students, municipality officials, utility linemen, mental health professionals, advocates, and bank employees.
Scottsbluff – January 29th and 30th
North Platte – January 31st
Beatrice – February 7th
Columbus – February 8th
Grand Island – April 11th
Lexington – April 17th
O’Neill – April 23rd
Lincoln – Date TBD
Additional event information is available at AGO.Nebraska.gov.
For those unable to attend in-person events, educational materials, including videos on how to identify human trafficking in Nebraska, are available at AGO.Nebraska.gov.
Attendees of the proclamation event included LPD Chief Morrow, over a dozen state senators, members from NSP, OPD, LPD, DHHS, child advocacy centers, leaders from government agencies, and non-profits who work to combat trafficking and support human trafficking survivors.