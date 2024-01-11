New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. Announce Access to Sober Living Homes through its San Juan Capistrano Rehab Center

Laguna Niguel, California – New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc., a rehab and addiction treatment center offering a diverse range of evidence-based drug and alcohol recovery programs as well as behavioral therapy options, is pleased to announce access to sober living homes through its San Juan Capistrano Rehab Center.

Due to providing patients with significant advantages, such as creating sober support networks with others that are crucial for long-term sobriety, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. decided it would offer access to a range of beautiful sober living homes via its San Juan Capistrano Rehab Center to give patients the best possible chance to achieve and maintain recovery.

“You can move into a Sober Living Home after you have completed rehab successfully,” said a spokesperson for New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. “Sober living homes are there to help you transition from rehab back into the real world and help you develop the skills to do so successfully. Sober Living homes can often be a good decision if you have an unstable home life, or your living situation is particularly stressful or not conducive to your recovery.”

A Sober Living Home is a residential living facility where individuals live with other recovering addicts work toward recovery. Most of the time, there will be counselors available and structure to help develop better habits and living skills. There will likely be some group therapy, and individuals will continue to develop relationships with people who can be supportive in their journey through recovery.

As everyone living in a sober living facility is going through similar challenges, living in one can help patients stay on track toward recovery because the other residents can help hold them accountable. They will also be able to develop meaningful relationships with other residents and staff members, and those relationships can benefit them even after they leave the facility. Sober living homes also offer a unique sense of independence. Individuals can still have a job, be social, control their diet, travel, and participate in other activities while in a sober living facility. They are just living their normal life in a supportive, encouraging environment.

The addiction experts at New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. are ready to answer any question and address any concern individuals may have regarding their methods of treating mild to severe drug and alcohol addiction.

About New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is a premium alcohol and drug rehab center with locations in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano that is committed to helping individuals break the cycle of addiction. Believing that sustainable life-long recovery and rehabilitation is achieved through the transformation of self, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. provides patients the knowledge, life skills, and resources through individualized treatment programs, therapy, and rehab so they can achieve a life worth living without drugs.

More Information

To learn more about New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. and its sober living homes, please visit the website at https://nldetox.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/new-leaf-detox-and-treatment-inc-announce-access-to-sober-living-homes-through-its-san-juan-capistrano-rehab-center/

About New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

Our philosophy is to equip our clients with the knowledge, life skills, spiritual tool kit and emotional support to produce a meaningful character transformation necessary for sustained long-term recovery. Together we work diligently with our clients to uncover, discover, and discard; to unearth the authentic self in each client, healing the underlying causes of addiction.

Contact New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

63 Mallorca

Laguna Niguel

California 92677

United States

(949) 676-8611

Website: https://nldetox.com/