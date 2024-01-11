IoT Breakthrough Recognizes Standout Internet-of-Things Innovators in 8th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Showcases Breakthrough IoT Technologies, Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today, today announced the winners of the organization's 8th annual awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in IoT technology solutions across the globe.



In 2023, the IoT industry witnessed remarkable growth and evolution, with an increasing number of connected devices transforming nearly all aspects of daily life and industrial operations. The smart home sector experienced a surge in innovation, marked by the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into home automation systems - leading to more intelligent and personalized experiences for consumers.

Enterprise and Industrial IoT also saw substantial advancements in this past year, as businesses embraced next-gen connectivity to enhance efficiency and productivity. Predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring gained prominence, reducing downtime and optimizing resource utilization in manufacturing plants and supply chain operations. Additionally, innovations in edge computing are enhancing data processing capabilities, enabling faster and more responsive IoT applications.

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more.

"The 2024 IoT Breakthrough Awards program highlights the breakthrough ingenuity and forward-thinking spirit driving the Internet of Things industry into a new phase of innovation. Our 2024 winners showcase remarkable dedication in shaping the future of Connected Homes & Devices, Enterprise & Industrial IoT, and beyond,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, IoT Breakthrough. “This new year holds the promise of a more interconnected and intelligent world and we anticipate our IoT Breakthrough Award winners driving this innovation. We are thrilled to recognize and celebrate our entire 2024 IoT Breakthrough Award winners circle.”

The 2024 IoT Breakthrough Award winners include:

IoT Industry Leadership

IoT Company CEO of the Year: Oliver Tucker, co-founder and CEO, Wireless Logic

Global IoT Innovation Vendor of the Year: Casa Systems, Inc.

Global IoT Cloud Company of the Year: grandcentrix, a Vodafone Company

IoT Startup of the Year: Kontakt.io

Overall IoT Company of the Year: Blues

Connected Home

Connected Home Company of the Year: Sense

Connected Home Product of the Year: Vivint, Vivint Smart Lighting

Connected Home Innovation of the Year: Rheem, Rheem® Contractor App

Smart Lock Product of the Year: Avia Smart Deadbolt +

Smart Appliance Company of the Year: GE Appliances

Home Security Company of the Year: Optus

Smart Heating and Cooling Product of the Year: Lennox, Lennox Ultimate Comfort System™

Connected Home Security Camera Company of the Year: Arlo

Consumer IoT

Consumer Product of the Year: GE Appliances, SmartHQ

IoT Emerging Company of the Year for the Consumer Market: Trackonomy Systems

Enterprise IoT

Emerging Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market: RIoT Secure

IoT Enterprise Software Company of the Year: Softdel

IoT Enterprise Wearable of the Year: Lenovo ThinkReality VRX

Overall Enterprise IoT Platform of the Year: Revenera, Revenera IoT Monetization Platform

Low-Code IoT Platform of the Year: GreenMesh

IoT Security

IoT Security Platform of the Year: Afero

IoT Security Innovation of the Year: Cisco, Cisco Secure Equipment Access (SEA)

IoT Security Company of the Year: Telesign

IoT Analytics

IoT Analytics Company of the Year: IntelliShift

IoT Analytics Platform of the Year: Pulsa

IoT Analytics Innovation Award: Seeq

IoT Component

IoT Semiconductor Company of the Year: Ambiq

IoT Sensor Innovation of the Year: Atomation

IoT Sensor Company of the Year: Monnit

Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Industrial IoT Company of the Year: Emerson

Industrial IoT Solution of the Year: Etc. at BT Group, Drone SIM

Smart Agriculture Solution of the Year: Quectel

Predictive Maintenance Solution of the Year: Nanoprecise Sci Corp

Smart Manufacturing Solution of the Year: Cisco, Cisco Cyber Vision

Industrial IoT Innovation of the Year: AspenTech Inmation™

Smart City

Overall Smart City Solution Provider of the Year: Urbana Smart Solutions

Smart City Innovation of the Year: Ossia, Cota® Real Wireless Power

M2M

M2M Platform of the Year: KORE OmniCore

M2M Product of the Year: Eseye, AnyNet SMARTconnect™

M2M Network Equipment Company of the Year: Perle Systems

IoT Ecosystem

IoT Alliance of the Year: DCC and Vodafone

Connected Vehicles

Connected Car Platform of the Year: Sibros, Deep Connected Platform (DCP)

Connected Car Product of the Year: Giesecke+Devrient, DSDA

Connected Car Innovation of the Year: Singtel

Health & Wellness

IoT Health & Wellness Connected Healthcare Solution of the Year: Alcatel-Lucent OmniAccess® Stellar Asset Tracking

IoT Health & Wellness Company of the Year: CenTrak

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information, visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

