Global Industrial Floor Coating Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Floor Coating Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the industrial floor coating market size is predicted to reach $7.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.

The growth in the industrial floor coating market is due to the industrialization of floor coatings globally. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial floor coating market share. Major players in the industrial floor coating market include PPG Industries Inc., AkzoNobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, A&I Coatings, Dow Chemical Company, Asian Paints PPG Pvt Ltd.

Industrial Floor Coating Market Segments
• By Resin Type: Epoxy, Polyurethane, Hybrid, Other Resin Types
• By Flooring Material: Concrete, Mortar, Terrazzo, Other Flooring Material
• By Technology: Water-Borne, Solvent-Borne
• By Component: One-Component, Two-Component, Three-Component, Four-Component
• By End-Use Sector: Manufacturing, Aviation & transportation, Food processing, Science & technology, Other End-User Sector
• By Geography: The global industrial floor coating market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Floor coatings are tough, protective layers used in applications where heavy surface wear or corrosion is expected. Typical applications include chemical plants, warehouses, and manufacturing floors. Floor coatings are also used to brighten or define areas of facilities.

The main types of industrial floor coatings made of resin are epoxy, polyurethane, hybrids, and others. Due to the strong adhesive properties of epoxy, it is used in structural and engineering applications. Epoxy resin is commonly used in the construction of vehicles, aircraft, snowboards, and bicycles. By floor material, the market is segmented into concrete, mortar, terrazzo, and others. By technology, the market is segmented into water-borne and solvent-borne. By component, the market segments are one-component, two-component, three-component, and four-component. Major end-use sectors of industrial floor coating include manufacturing, aviation and transport, food processing, science and technology, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industrial Floor Coating Market Characteristics
3. Industrial Floor Coating Market Trends And Strategies
4. Industrial Floor Coating Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Industrial Floor Coating Market Size And Growth
27. Industrial Floor Coating Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Industrial Floor Coating Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

