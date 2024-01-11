Global Bioinformatics Market Size to Reach USD 38.79 Billion by 2030 Says SNS Insider
Bioinformatics Market Shows Exponential Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine and Growing Importance of Big Data AnalyticsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on SNS Insider’s research, the Bioinformatics Market is propelled by a confluence of factors, including the surge in genomic research, the demand for personalized medicine, integration of AI and ML, expanding applications in drug discovery, and the growing importance of big data analytics.
The bioinformatics market, as indicated by the SNS Insider report, attained a valuation of USD 12.56 billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve USD 38.79 billion by 2030, experiencing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞
Bioinformatics is an interdisciplinary field that combines biology, computer science, and information technology to analyze and interpret biological data. It involves the development and application of computational tools and techniques to manage, analyze, and visualize biological information. Bioinformatics plays a crucial role in genomics, proteomics, and other omics disciplines, enabling researchers to extract meaningful insights from large datasets. Key components include sequence analysis, structural biology, functional genomics, and systems biology.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The bioinformatics market is poised for significant growth, driven by several key factors. Firstly, advancements in genomics and personalized medicine have increased the demand for sophisticated bioinformatics tools to analyze and interpret complex biological data. Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases has fueled the need for bioinformatics solutions in drug discovery and development. The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into bioinformatics tools further enhances their capabilities, providing more accurate and efficient data analysis. The influx of big data in life sciences necessitates robust analytics solutions, making bioinformatics a key player in data management and analysis. Bioinformatics tools efficiently handle large-scale biological datasets, extracting meaningful patterns and correlations. This capability is pivotal in unraveling the complexities of biological systems, fostering a deeper understanding of diseases, and informing more precise interventions.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐎𝐂, 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 & 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭): https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1755
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
By Product & Services
• Knowledge Management Tools
• Bioinformatics Services
• Bioinformatics Platforms
By Application
• Genomics
• Transcriptomics
• Metabolomics
• Chemoinformatics & Drug Design
• Proteomics
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
The ongoing recession has mixed implications for the bioinformatics market. On the positive side, cost-effective and efficient solutions are likely to gain prominence as organizations seek ways to optimize their resources. Bioinformatics, being a crucial tool in drug discovery and development, may experience increased attention as the pharmaceutical industry focuses on innovation to overcome economic challenges. However, budget constraints may hinder the adoption of advanced bioinformatics technologies, impacting the market's growth to some extent.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫
The Russia-Ukraine War has potential implications for the bioinformatics market. On the negative side, geopolitical instability can disrupt supply chains and impact international collaborations in scientific research, potentially slowing down advancements in bioinformatics. Conversely, the increased focus on domestic innovation in affected regions might stimulate investment in bioinformatics as countries strive for self-sufficiency in critical sectors. The net impact depends on the duration and severity of the conflict.
𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1755
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
The bioinformatics market exhibits diverse regional dynamics. In North America, a robust healthcare infrastructure and substantial investments in research and development drive market growth. Europe, with its emphasis on precision medicine, is a key player in bioinformatics adoption. Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid growth due to increasing healthcare awareness and rising research activities. Latin America and the Middle East also contribute to the market's expansion, albeit at a slower pace.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• Affymetrix
• BIOVIA
• Agilent Technologies
• BioWisdom Ltd
• Celera Corporation
• IBM
• Life Sciences
• Illumina
• Life Technologies Corporation
• 3rd Millennium
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲
The knowledge management tools segment is poised to dominate the market. As the volume of biological data continues to grow, efficient tools for data storage, retrieval, and analysis become paramount. Knowledge management tools streamline information access and facilitate collaboration among researchers, making them essential in bioinformatics applications.
Within the bioinformatics market, the genomics segment is anticipated to hold a dominant position. The increasing focus on understanding the genetic basis of diseases and the advent of affordable sequencing technologies propel genomics research. Bioinformatics tools are integral to managing and analyzing vast genomic datasets, driving the dominance of the genomics segment in the overall market.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
FOXO Technologies has recently unveiled its cutting-edge Bioinformatics Services, poised to redefine the landscape of epigenetic data analysis. The company's latest venture promises to bring about a revolutionary transformation in the way researchers and scientists interpret and harness the power of epigenetic information.
Excelra has successfully acquired BISC Global, consolidating their positions to create an international bioinformatics powerhouse. This acquisition underscores Excelra's commitment to expanding its global footprint and bolstering its capabilities in the rapidly evolving field of bioinformatics.
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1755
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭
1. Bioinformatics Market Overview:
• Definition & Scope
• Research Assumptions
2. Bioinformatics Market Trends:
• Drivers & Restraints
• Opportunities & Challenges
3. External Influences:
• COVID-19 Impact
• Ukraine-Russia War Impact
• Recession Impact (Global & Regional)
4. Value Chain & Competition:
• Value Chain Analysis
• Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
• PEST Analysis
5. Bioinformatics Market Segments:
• Products & Services (Knowledge Tools, Bioinformatics Services, Platforms)
• Applications (Genomics, Transcriptomics, etc.)
6. Regional Analysis:
• North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, etc.)
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
7. Key Players:
• bioinformatics Company Profiles (Financial, Products, SWOT)
• Competitive Benchmarking & Market Share
8. Conclusion & Outlook
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube